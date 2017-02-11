LaMonica breaks Warren JFK scoring record

Kennedy senior Antonella LaMonica surpassed the previous mark of 1,533 points Saturday

By Published: Updated:
Kennedy senior Antonella LaMonica surpassed the previous mark of 1,533 points Saturday.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK senior Antonella LaMonica broke the Warren JFK all-time scoring record Saturday in a 50-42 loss to Valley Christian.

LaMonica needed just two points to surpass Paige Klaric, and she did so just 12 seconds into the game. Off a steal, LaMonica drove the court and layed it in for her 1,534th point.

LaMonica finished with 15 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds. Caitlyn Condoleon led the Eagles with 20 points.

Valley Christian (11-10) was led by India Snyder with 14 points, while Imane Snyder added 12.

Warren JFK drops to 11-9 on the season and play at LaBrae Monday at 7 PM.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s