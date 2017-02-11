LaMonica breaks Warren JFK scoring record

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK senior Antonella LaMonica broke the Warren JFK all-time scoring record Saturday in a 50-42 loss to Valley Christian.

LaMonica needed just two points to surpass Paige Klaric, and she did so just 12 seconds into the game. Off a steal, LaMonica drove the court and layed it in for her 1,534th point.

LaMonica finished with 15 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds. Caitlyn Condoleon led the Eagles with 20 points.

Valley Christian (11-10) was led by India Snyder with 14 points, while Imane Snyder added 12.

Warren JFK drops to 11-9 on the season and play at LaBrae Monday at 7 PM.