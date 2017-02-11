Lawrence J. “Larry” Prince Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Lawrence J. (Larry) Prince, 92, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Washington Square Healthcare Center.

Larry was born March 14, 1924, in Warren, the son of the late Tony and Angeline Lapmardo Prince who immigrated from Vieste, Italy in the early 1920’s.

Larry spent his early childhood on the West / North side of Warren.

Larry was a proud alumi of the ‘old’ St. Mary school and as a member of Warren G. Harding High School, class of 1942 where he excelled as a student athlete.

It was in eighth grade when he met the “love of my life”, Phyllis M. Dickerson. When he returned from the war, Larry married Phyllis on July 7, 1945. In 1962, their young family moved to Howland where they resided for 35years. Larry and Phyllis were blessed with 60 years of marriage until her passing in May of 2006.

Larry was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Air Forces, where he was a radio operator on a B-24 during World War II. Larry’s plane was shot down over Austria on its 33rd mission and was captured by the Germans. He was a POW for nine months when General Patton’s army liberated the camp in 1945. Larry was awarded for his service with the Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Purple Heart, Presidential Unit Citation, European-African-Middle Eastern Medal, Good Conduct Medal and W.W. II Victory Medal. At the urging of his devoted wife, Larry wrote a manuscript sharing his war experience for his children to read and share with his grandchildren. Larry was extremely proud that his story was accepted into the Library of Congress as part of the World War II Memorial collection.

After the service, Larry joined his father; brother, George and Vince Fiore to manage the El Rio Restaurant, a popular venue “on the Strip”. When the business was sold to the Fiore family in the late seventies, Larry then went to work for Trumbull Country Club for three years and then to work with his longtime friend, Al Guarnieri, at Albert Guarnieri & Co. as a sales representative. He remained with the company for eight years until he retired.

Larry had a strong faith in his Lord and his church. He was a founding member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Warren starting at the old Garfield Elementary school and later as part of the building committee for the present church on North Road.

He was a deeply devoted member of the St. Vincent DePaul soup kitchen as a kitchen leader and treasurer. He was member of the DAV Trumbull County Chapter, Ex-POW Trumbull/Mahoning County and the Amex-POW national organization.

He was an avid golfer who enjoyed his being with his friends. He was at his happiest playing golf with Phyllis as they traveled to various courses around Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida and Hilton Head, South Carolina.

His passion for flying was realized as he obtained his private pilot license and became a co-owner of a private plane for many years.

“Dad” was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, the Cavaliers and yes, his “Brownies”. He was a super fan for his Ohio State Buckeyes…”Go Bucks!”

He and Phyllis truly enjoyed their cruises to the Bahamas, Panama Canal and to Alaska.

He was proud of his Italian heritage and enjoyed all things Italian. He was in his glory starting the family dinners with his infamous Italian salude – “cine d’ anni… followed by “cine d’anni de una”.

Larry loved his family and relished being called Dad, Grandpa, Gramps, G-pa and PaPa. He was so proud of all they have accomplished and prayed daily for them to be safe and healthy.

He also adored all his four-legged “children” and “granddogs / grandcats” just as they adored being with him.

His memories will be forever cherished by his children, Larry (Corine) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Kristine of Howland, Karen (Jerry) Teringo of Howland and Jeff (Denise Balchak) of Columbus, Ohio; his six grandchildren, Kevin (Jamie) Prince of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (great-children, Cody, Seth, Kevin Jr.), Lisa (Brad) Carrier of Powell, Ohio (great-grandchildren Drake, Camyrn, Payton and Leah), Anthony (Regina) Prince of Columbus, Ohio (great-grandchildren Caiden and Jade), Sarah (Mike) Williams of Howland (great-grandchildren Ethan and Isaac), Natalie (Adam) Chinchic of Warren (great-child Lucy) and Amy Teringo of Howland. He is also survived by his sister, Evelyn (Thad) Smith of Hudson, Ohio as well as nephews and a niece.

He was preceded in death by by his beloved wife, Phyllis; his sisters Lena Antonelli, Mary Ferrara and brother George.

The family wishes to share our deepest appreciation for the wonderful staff of Washington Square Health Center – Veterans Unit, Harbor Lights Hospice team and Blessed Sacrament Parish for their dedication, love and respect in caring for our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We have been blessed to be surrounded by wonderful and caring people.

Family and friends may call 9:30 – 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 14 at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel,1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483. A mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Sacrament Parish, with the Rev. Thomas McCarthy officiating.

Military service will follow at All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta.

The family request that monetary contributions in Larry’s memory be made to St. Vincent DePaul’s Society – Blessed Sacrament Parish, 3020 Reeves Rd NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, Salvation Army – 270 Franklin St. SE, Warren, Ohio 44483 or Blessed Sacrament Parish Building Fund – 3020 Reeves Rd NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.



