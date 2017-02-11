LeBron, Irving power Cavaliers past Nuggets, 125-109

The defending NBA champions won for the fifth time in six February games

FILE - This Wednesday, April 8, 2015, file photo shows Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacting after making a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. For James, his homecoming season with the Cavaliers went up, down and sometimes sideways, like three seasons rolled into one. The fourth is about to begin. The only one that matters. (AP Photo/Darren Hauck, File)
CLEVELAND (AP) – LeBron James and Kyrie Irving each scored 27 points and combined for three 3-pointers in Cleveland’s long-range barrage in the third quarter that sent the Cavaliers to a 125-109 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

James added 12 assists in 32 minutes as the defending NBA champions won for the fifth time in six February games after going 7-8 in January.

Back from a four-game road trip, the Cavs didn’t find their range until after halftime, when they opened the third with an 18-0 run to take control.

Irving drained two 3s on consecutive possessions, Kevin Love hit two more and James dropped another in a span of 2:43 as Cleveland pulled away and improved to 23-5 at Quicken Loans Arena.

Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who played their third game in four nights.

