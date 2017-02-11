Norma A. McBride Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Norma A. McBride, 75, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at St Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Norma was born January 23, 1942, in Youngstown.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and attend Youngstown State University where she met and then married the love of her life, the late Richard G. McBride, on June 2, 1962.

Norma retired from Woodside Elementary in Austintown after over 25 years where she enjoyed her position as Kitchen Manager.

She was an active member of the Saxon Club, one of the many venues where she enjoyed catching up with friends. She was a voracious reader, enjoyed cooking and above all loved spending time with her family and many friends. Knowing that the secret ingredient to any recipe was love; it was never spared but used in abundance with everyone whom she knew. She led by example in her words, in her life and in her deeds. With her hearty laugh, warm smile, and tender touch, Norma will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her.

She leaves her four children, Richard (Kathy) McBride of Austintown, Kathleen (Doug) Martinec of Cortland, Megan (Jerry) Turillo of Boardman and Michael McBride of Akron; her grandchildren, Shannon and her fiancé, Kevin Marstellar, Ryan, Danny, Alayna, Joshua and Jacob; her siblings, Kathy (John) Roch, Rosemary DiBlasio and Jack Welch along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 15, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Higgins Funeral Home in Austintown, Ohio and on Thursday, February 16 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a service held immediately following at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home in Austintown. Material donations can be made in care of the funeral home.

