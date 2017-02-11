Poland’s Bella Gajdos nets 1,000th career point

Gajdos finished with a game-high 26 points in the win for the Bulldogs

Poland Junior Bella Gajdos scored her 1,000th career point in the Bulldogs' 82-28 win over Edgewood Saturday in the regular season finale.

Gajdos finished with a game-high 26 points in the victory.

With the win, Poland finishes the regular season 19-3 overall, and 10-2 in All-American Conference White Tier action.

Poland begins Division II Tournament play on Feb. 23. The Bulldogs will face-off with the winner of Ravenna/Southeast in the Division II Sectional Finals.  Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Poland High School.

