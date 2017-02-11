Shirley E. Hawkes Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Shirley E. Hawkes, age 79, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

Shirley was born July 26, 1937 in Clarksburg, West Virginia a daughter of the late Robert D. and Eva Marie Tucker Martin.

She retired in 1994, after 21 years of service at Warren General Hospital.

Shirley was an avid reader and never missed her daily crossword puzzle.

She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Eva Marie Hawkes of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Mary (Mark) Davis of Gilbert, Arizona; her sons, Robert L. (Deborah) Hawkes, Jr. of Niles and Donald E. (Anna) Hawkes of Bristolville; three brothers, Jack (Mary) Martin of Boston, Massachusetts, William (Betty) Martin of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Kenneth (Margaret) Martin of Lordstown; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert L. Hawkes, Sr., whom she married June 25, 1955 and passed away on February 8, 2010.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Rd. NE, Warren. Friends may call one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Interment will follow at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.



