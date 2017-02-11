Storm Team 27: Scattered rain showers tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight expect scattered rain showers will lows in the upper 30s. The rain will continue Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Then the temperatures will drop as we head into Sunday night with lows in the mid 20s. The rain will turn over to snow but we are only expecting accumulation less than an inch. Monday the clouds will taper off leaving us with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 30s. The sunshine will continue Tuesday. Lake effect snow showers will be back Wednesday and Thursday will light accumulation expected. Heading into the weekend the sunshine will return and we could see highs next weekend in the 60s.

Forecast:

Saturday night: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

Low: 37

Sunday: Scattered rain showers. (80%)

High: 44

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Rain turning to snow. (60%) Less than an inch of accumulation.

Low: 26

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for snow showers early. (20% AM)

High: 31

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 44 Low: 23

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 33 Low: 26

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)

High: 30 Low: 21

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 37 Low: 18

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 51 Low: 27

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

