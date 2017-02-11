Storm Team 27: Warming up for the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Mild temperatures return for the weekend with high temperatures climbing to the upper 40s today. Expect cloudy skies for much of the day with the small risk for a shower late day. The chance for rain will increase late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Sunday will be another mild day with highs in the mid 40s. It will turn colder late Sunday into Sunday evening with the chance for snow showers. Look for snow showers Sunday night. It could become windy too. It will be colder next week with a chance for snow showers.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for a rain shower/sprinkle late day. (20%)

High: 49

Tonight: Chance for showers. Especially late. (60%)

Low: 38

Sunday: Scattered rain showers early. Chance for snow showers toward evening. (80%)

High: 46

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers early. (40%)

High: 33 Low: 26

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Very small chance for a snow shower. (20%)

High: 42 Low: 25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 30 Low: 22

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 36 Low: 21

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 41 Low: 25

