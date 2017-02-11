Tigers sweep Indians, finish season undefeated in ITCL

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville sent a message to the other three teams in the upcoming OVAC Tournament Friday night with its victory against Southern Local.

Justin Miller led the way with 29 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists to help the Tigers come out on top with a final score of 98-64.

This season series was personal for Wellsville.

Last season marked the first time in school history that the Southern Local boys’ basketball team swept the Tigers in the regular season. Therefore, Wellsville bounced back with a vengeance this season.

The contest went back and forth for the first few minutes of play.

The Indians charged out to a 5-0 run to start the game. Dominic Pugliano made a three-point shot to help Southern Local take an 8-7 lead. This would be the final lead the home team had on the night.

Wellsville dominated for the rest of the first quarter, finishing on a 15-0 run. Garrett Scott and Branzen Grodhaus got to the rim at will to get the Indians in foul trouble. Grodhaus finished with 14 points while Scott and Michael Shope both finished with 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Shope expressed his thoughts on playing his final game at his former school.

“Our goal was to go out there and have fun. Last year was heartbreaking to lose to those guys, but this year we really grew as a unit and we were able to get the job done,” he said.

Wellsville reaped the benefits of the opponent’s foul trouble. The Tigers made 18 of 25 attempts from the free-throw line. This was arguably its best showing from the line this season.

Jacob Joiner fought through foul trouble to finish with a team high 16 points. Jayce Sloan had 11 points on two three pointers. Max Hart was a huge spark off the bench with 10 points.

Wellsville went on to outscore the Indians 41-27 in the second half.

Jake Green was dominant in the final 16 minutes of the game. He scored nine straight points for the Tigers in the third quarter, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Wellsville head coach, David “Bug” Thompson was grinning with passion after the rivalry road win.

“We were on a mission to take care of business tonight because of what happened last year against Southern Local,” he said. “We expected to win every game in the White Tier. I don’t mean to sound cocky, but I always think that we can make it to the state championship game before the season starts. I always have that mindset as a coach. Getting to play in the OVAC is a great opportunity because we get to see new competition and that makes us better.”

Wellsville improves to 17-2 and will host Trinity Christian in the semifinals of the OVAC Tournament on Tuesday. Southern Local travels to Lisbon next Friday.

Wellsville won the junior varsity game, 53-27, with Cameron Davis finishing with 15 points for the Tigers.