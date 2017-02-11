Unusual weather pattern causing uncommon winter

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley’s winter weather roller coaster continues.

Temperatures have been drastically changing, making it feel like winter one day and spring the next — and people are taking notice.

“To me, it’s been a very mild winter,” Betsy Rizzi of Boardman said. ” And I love snow. I’m wishing that we would get a foot of snow.”

Students wishing for snow-days are left going to class in light jackets instead.

“We’ve actually only had two snow days out of the whole year so far,” Nicole Cooke of Hanoverton said.

As some blame climate change, the culprit is actually the weather pattern we’re stuck in. For example, take the record-breaking heat we saw Tuesday.

With the placement of the low pressure system over Illinois, it allowed the warm front to move north of our area. This means that all the warm is located behind the front pushed into our area.

As for the cold front, a leading edge brought the cold Wednesday and Thursday.

So this is what creates the cycle of warm, then cold, here in the Valley.

“The problem is, we can’t get any cold or any warm to lock in across the northern hemisphere and here at home,” WKBN Chief Meteorologist Paul Wetzl said. “So that’s going to keep our pattern turning.”

Paul also states that it’s because of surface temperatures that nothing is actually on a typical winter cycle.

This December we saw below average temperatures, but above average snowfall. Even so, we ranked 8th as the warmest December on record.

As for January, the average temperatures were a lot warmer, and there was less snow. So this was the second warmest January on record.