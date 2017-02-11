Walter John Floyd Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Walter John Floyd, 72, died Friday, February 10, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born September 4, 1944 in Marion, West Virginia to Charles Franklin Floyd and Zona Mae Jones Floyd.

Walter was a veteran of the United States Army and was employed as a custodian for the Champion Local School District for 28 years, retiring in 2012.

He married Ann E. (King) Floyd on November 21, 1987.

Besides his wife, he leaves behind two sons, Shawn Floyd and Zachary Floyd of Warren and three daughters, Shannon (Patrick) Godfrey of Breckenridge, Pennsylvania, Lynnette (Cody) Kinard of Jessup, Georgia and Domonique Floyd of Warren. He is also survived by a brother, Ellis Lee Floyd and sister, Grace Cottrell, both of Warren and a sister, Rena (Paul) Palmer of Akron, Ohio and nine grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents and nine brothers and sisters.

Services will be at the Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 13, from Noon – 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., followed by a Military Honor Guard.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Selby-T.J. Fox Funeral Home.

