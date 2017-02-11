Witness: Masury shooter ‘dropped to his knees, started crying’

Related Coverage 14-year-old shot in stomach with stolen gun in Masury

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN had an exclusive sit-down interview Saturday with the parents of the 14-year-old shot in Masury on Thursday, as well as the only witness.

Michael Davis Jr. is recovering from bowel surgery in Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital after being shot in the stomach on Thursday afternoon. He required emergency surgery and a blood transfusion.

“He had 18 inches of bowel removed,” his mother Teri Davis said. “And he’ll go back into surgery to fix it later.”

Teri Davis received a call from the emergency room around 4 p.m. Thursday learning her son had been shot.

“You just don’t know what to think, you know what I mean?” said father Michael Davis Sr. “Your mind just goes blank, really.”

The shooter was identified as 25-year-old Samual Sanford of Masury. He’s being charged with felonious assault and holding stolen property.

Davis Jr., Sanford, and Jonathan Thompson were in an apartment on the 500 block of Nellie Street when the shooting occurred.

Thompson says he saw the whole thing happen.

He invited both Sanford and Davis Jr. to his house to hang out Thursday afternoon. He said they were repairing a window in a downstairs apartment.

Thompson said he was looking down when the gun went off just inches from his head. When he looked up, he said he saw Sanford in shock.

“He went all white and then dropped to his knees and started crying,” Thompson said. “Then he got up and tried to help as best he could.”

Thompson said he can’t believe this happened and knows Sanford to be a good person.

“He’s nice. He’s chill,” he said. “He doesn’t try to cause any problems or anything.”

Regardless of intent, Davis Jr.’s parents want to see Sanford held responsible for his actions.

“Either way, a 25-year-old man should know not to point a gun at somebody — let alone a 14-year-old — or pull the trigger,” Teri Davis said. “Because any gun could be loaded at any time.”

“He was a grown man that pointed a gun at a minor — and pulled the trigger out of reason no one knows,” Michael Davis Sr. said. “He needs to pay for it.”