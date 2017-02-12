2017 OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tourney Field

2017 OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tournament Field

Division II – Boardman District

Sectional Semifinal

Game 1: West Branch at Hubbard

Game 2: Lakeview at Salem

Game 3: Southeast at Ursuline

Game 4: Niles at Canfield

Sectional Final

Game 5: Game 1 winner at Poland

Game 6: Game 2 winner at Struthers

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Cardinal Mooney

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Girard

District Semifinal

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

District Championship on March 11

Remaining Winners, 4 p.m.

Last year’s Champion: Ursuline 73 Poland 61

The champion advances to play the Stow champion in the Regional Semifinal

Division IV – Struthers District

Sectional Semifinal on February 28

Game 1: #12 Leetonia at #7 Valley Christian

Game 2: #10 Jackson-Milton at #8 Southern

Game 3: #11 East Canton at #3 Wellsville

Game 4: #6 Lowellville at #5 Sebring

Game 5: #13 Mathews at #9 Heritage Christian

Game 6: #11 Heartland Christian at #1 McDonald

Sectional Final on March 3

Game 7: Game 1 winner at #2 Western Reserve

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 9: Game 4 winner at #4 Lisbon

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

District Semifinal

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 pm on March 6

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 pm on March 7

District Championship on March 10

Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.

Last year’s Champion: McDonald 67 Wellsville 48

The champion advances to play the Struthers champion in the Regional Semifinal

Division IV – Orwell District

Sectional Semifinal on February 28

Game 1: St. John at Chalker

Game 2: Badger at Windham

Game 3: Fairport Harding at #1 Bristol

Game 4: Lordstown at Richmond Heights

Game 5: Newbury at Warren JFK

Sectional Final on March 4

Game 6: Game 1 winner at #2 Cornerstone Christian

Game 7: Game 2 winner at #4 Maplewood

Game 8: Bloomfield at Game 3 winner

Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

District Semifinal

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 7 pm on March 6

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 pm on March 7

District Championship on March 10

Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.

Last year’s Champion: Cornerstone Christian 68 Bristol 50

The champion advances to play the Orwell champion in the Regional Semifinal