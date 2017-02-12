2017 OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tourney Field

2017 OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tournament Field
Division II – Boardman District
Sectional Semifinal
Game 1: West Branch at Hubbard
Game 2: Lakeview at Salem
Game 3: Southeast at Ursuline
Game 4: Niles at Canfield
Sectional Final
Game 5: Game 1 winner at Poland
Game 6: Game 2 winner at Struthers
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Cardinal Mooney
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Girard
District Semifinal
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
District Championship on March 11
Remaining Winners, 4 p.m.
Last year’s Champion: Ursuline 73 Poland 61
The champion advances to play the Stow champion in the Regional Semifinal
Division IV – Struthers District
Sectional Semifinal on February 28
Game 1: #12 Leetonia at #7 Valley Christian
Game 2: #10 Jackson-Milton at #8 Southern
Game 3: #11 East Canton at #3 Wellsville
Game 4: #6 Lowellville at #5 Sebring
Game 5: #13 Mathews at #9 Heritage Christian
Game 6: #11 Heartland Christian at #1 McDonald
Sectional Final on March 3
Game 7: Game 1 winner at #2 Western Reserve
Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 9: Game 4 winner at #4 Lisbon
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
District Semifinal
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 pm on March 6
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 pm on March 7
District Championship on March 10
Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.
Last year’s Champion: McDonald 67 Wellsville 48
The champion advances to play the Struthers champion in the Regional Semifinal
Division IV – Orwell District
Sectional Semifinal on February 28
Game 1: St. John at Chalker
Game 2: Badger at Windham
Game 3: Fairport Harding at #1 Bristol
Game 4: Lordstown at Richmond Heights
Game 5: Newbury at Warren JFK
Sectional Final on March 4
Game 6: Game 1 winner at #2 Cornerstone Christian
Game 7: Game 2 winner at #4 Maplewood
Game 8: Bloomfield at Game 3 winner
Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
District Semifinal
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 7 pm on March 6
Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 pm on March 7
District Championship on March 10
Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.
Last year’s Champion: Cornerstone Christian 68 Bristol 50
The champion advances to play the Orwell champion in the Regional Semifinal