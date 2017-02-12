2017 OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tourney Field

Last year, Ursuline defeated Poland in the Boardman District Championship matchup.

By Published: Updated:
Basketball Generic

2017 OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tournament Field
Division II – Boardman District
Sectional Semifinal
Game 1: West Branch at Hubbard
Game 2: Lakeview at Salem
Game 3: Southeast at Ursuline
Game 4: Niles at Canfield
Sectional Final
Game 5: Game 1 winner at Poland
Game 6: Game 2 winner at Struthers
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Cardinal Mooney
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Girard
District Semifinal
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
District Championship on March 11
Remaining Winners, 4 p.m.
Last year’s Champion: Ursuline 73 Poland 61
The champion advances to play the Stow champion in the Regional Semifinal

Division IV – Struthers District
Sectional Semifinal on February 28
Game 1: #12 Leetonia at #7 Valley Christian
Game 2: #10 Jackson-Milton at #8 Southern
Game 3: #11 East Canton at #3 Wellsville
Game 4: #6 Lowellville at #5 Sebring
Game 5: #13 Mathews at #9 Heritage Christian
Game 6: #11 Heartland Christian at #1 McDonald
Sectional Final on March 3
Game 7: Game 1 winner at #2 Western Reserve
Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 9: Game 4 winner at #4 Lisbon
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
District Semifinal
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 pm on March 6
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 pm on March 7
District Championship on March 10
Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.
Last year’s Champion: McDonald 67 Wellsville 48
The champion advances to play the Struthers champion in the Regional Semifinal

Division IV – Orwell District
Sectional Semifinal on February 28
Game 1: St. John at Chalker
Game 2: Badger at Windham
Game 3: Fairport Harding at #1 Bristol
Game 4: Lordstown at Richmond Heights
Game 5: Newbury at Warren JFK
Sectional Final on March 4
Game 6: Game 1 winner at #2 Cornerstone Christian
Game 7: Game 2 winner at #4 Maplewood
Game 8: Bloomfield at Game 3 winner
Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
District Semifinal
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 7 pm on March 6
Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 pm on March 7
District Championship on March 10
Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.
Last year’s Champion: Cornerstone Christian 68 Bristol 50
The champion advances to play the Orwell champion in the Regional Semifinal

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s