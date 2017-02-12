2017 OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tourney Field

2017 OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tournament Field
Division I – Alliance District
Sectional Semifinal on March 1
Game 1: #8 Akron East at #7 Youngstown East
Game 2: #11 Roosevelt at #4 Harding
Game 3: #9 Akron Springfield at #7 Howland
Sectional Final on March 4
Game 4: Game 1 winner at Ellet
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. #10 Fitch
Game 6: #5 Louisville at #3 Boardman
Game 7: Game 3 winner at #2 Lake
District Semifinal
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 pm on March 8
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 7 pm on March 9
District Championship on March 11
Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.
Last year’s Champion: Harding 48 Lake 42
The champion advances to play the Solon champion in the Regional Semifinal
Division II – Boardman District
Sectional Semifinal on February 28
Game 1: #10 West Branch at #8 Hubbard
Game 2: #7 Lakeview at #6 Salem
Game 3: #12 Southeast at #2 Ursuline
Game 4: #9 Niles at #4 Canfield
Sectional Final on March 3
Game 5: Game 1 winner at #1 Poland
Game 6: Game 2 winner at #3 Struthers
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. #11 Cardinal Mooney
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. #5 Girard
District Semifinal
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 pm on March 8
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 pm on March 9
District Championship on March 11
Remaining Winners, 4 p.m.
Last year’s Champion: Ursuline 73 Poland 61
The champion advances to play the Stow champion in the Regional Semifinal
Division II – East District
First Round on February 24
Game 1: #17 Claymont at #1 Steubenville
Game 2: #15 Philo at #4 John Glenn
Game 3: #18 West Holmes at #2 Meadowbrook
Sectional Semifinal on February 28
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. #14 St. Clairsville
Game 5: #9 Carrollton at #8 Buckeye Local
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. #13 Maysville
Game 7: #10 Cambridge at #7 Minerva
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. #16 East Liverpool
Game 9: #12 Indian Creek at #5 Morgan
Game 10: #19 River View at #3 New Philadelphia
Game 11: #11 Beaver Local at #6 Indian Valley
Sectional Championship on March 4
Game 12: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Game 13: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner
Game 14: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner
Game 15: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner
District Semifinal on March 8
Game 16: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner
Game 17: Game 14 winner vs. Game 15 winner
District Championship on March 11
Remaining Winners, 7 pm
Division III – Salem District
Sectional Semifinal on February 28
Game 1: #13 Crestview at #2 St. Thomas Aquinas
Game 2: #7 Tuslaw at #6 United
Game 3: #11 East Palestine at #1 South Range
Game 4: Waterloo at #3 Akron Manchester
Game 5: Columbiana at #4 Canton Central Catholic
Sectional Final on March 3
Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Fairless
Game 7: Game 2 winner at #3 Springfield
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Campbell Memorial
Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
District Semifinal
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
District Championship on March 10
Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.
Last year’s Champion: St. Thomas Aquinas 54 Tuslaw 49
The champion advances to play the Wooster champion in the Regional Semifinal
Division III – Warren District
Sectional Semifinal on February 28
Game 1: #11 Cardinal at #1 LaBrae
Game 2: #8 Berkshire at #7 Rootstown
Game 3: #10 Liberty at #2 Garrettsville Garfield
Game 4: #5 Champion at #4 Newton Falls
Sectional Final on March 3
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. #12 Mineral Ridge
Game 6: Game 2 winner at #6 Pymatuning Valley
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. #9 Brookfield
Game 8: Game 4 winner at #3 Grand Valley
District Semifinal
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 pm on March 6
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 pm on March 7
District Championship on March 10
Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.
Last year’s Champion: Newton Falls 49 Garrettsville Garfield 45
The champion advances to play the Garfield Heights champion in the Regional Semifinal
Division IV – Struthers District
Sectional Semifinal on February 28
Game 1: #12 Leetonia at #7 Valley Christian
Game 2: #10 Jackson-Milton at #8 Southern
Game 3: #11 East Canton at #3 Wellsville
Game 4: #6 Lowellville at #5 Sebring
Game 5: #13 Mathews at #9 Heritage Christian
Game 6: #11 Heartland Christian at #1 McDonald
Sectional Final on March 3
Game 7: Game 1 winner at #2 Western Reserve
Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 9: Game 4 winner at #4 Lisbon
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
District Semifinal
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 pm on March 6
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 pm on March 7
District Championship on March 10
Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.
Last year’s Champion: McDonald 67 Wellsville 48
The champion advances to play the Orwell champion in the Regional Semifinal
Division IV – Orwell District
Sectional Semifinal on February 28
Game 1: #9 Southington at #8 St. John
Game 2: #7 Badger at #6 Windham
Game 3: #12 Fairport Harding at #1 Bristol
Game 4: #10 Lordstown at #5 Richmond Heights
Game 5: #11 Newbury at #3 Warren JFK
Sectional Final on March 4
Game 6: Game 1 winner at #2 Cornerstone Christian
Game 7: Game 2 winner at #4 Maplewood
Game 8: #12 Bloomfield at Game 3 winner
Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
District Semifinal
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 7 pm on March 6
Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 pm on March 7
District Championship on March 10
Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.
Last year’s Champion: Cornerstone Christian 68 Bristol 50
The champion advances to play the Struthers champion in the Regional Semifinal
1 thought on “2017 OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tourney Field”
