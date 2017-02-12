2017 OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tourney Field

Last year, Ursuline defeated Poland in the Boardman District Championship matchup.

By Published: Updated:
Basketball Generic

2017 OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tournament Field
Division I – Alliance District
Sectional Semifinal on March 1
Game 1: #8 Akron East at #7 Youngstown East
Game 2: #11 Roosevelt at #4 Harding
Game 3: #9 Akron Springfield at #7 Howland
Sectional Final on March 4
Game 4: Game 1 winner at Ellet
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. #10 Fitch
Game 6: #5 Louisville at #3 Boardman
Game 7: Game 3 winner at #2 Lake
District Semifinal
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 pm on March 8
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 7 pm on March 9
District Championship on March 11
Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.
Last year’s Champion: Harding 48 Lake 42
The champion advances to play the Solon champion in the Regional Semifinal

Division II – Boardman District
Sectional Semifinal on February 28
Game 1: #10 West Branch at #8 Hubbard
Game 2: #7 Lakeview at #6 Salem
Game 3: #12 Southeast at #2 Ursuline
Game 4: #9 Niles at #4 Canfield
Sectional Final on March 3
Game 5: Game 1 winner at #1 Poland
Game 6: Game 2 winner at #3 Struthers
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. #11 Cardinal Mooney
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. #5 Girard
District Semifinal
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 pm on March 8
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 pm on March 9
District Championship on March 11
Remaining Winners, 4 p.m.
Last year’s Champion: Ursuline 73 Poland 61
The champion advances to play the Stow champion in the Regional Semifinal

Division II – East District
First Round on February 24
Game 1: #17 Claymont at #1 Steubenville
Game 2: #15 Philo at #4 John Glenn
Game 3: #18 West Holmes at #2 Meadowbrook
Sectional Semifinal on February 28
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. #14 St. Clairsville
Game 5: #9 Carrollton at #8 Buckeye Local
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. #13 Maysville
Game 7: #10 Cambridge at #7 Minerva
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. #16 East Liverpool
Game 9: #12 Indian Creek at #5 Morgan
Game 10: #19 River View at #3 New Philadelphia
Game 11: #11 Beaver Local at #6 Indian Valley
Sectional Championship on March 4
Game 12: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Game 13: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner
Game 14: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner
Game 15: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner
District Semifinal on March 8
Game 16: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner
Game 17: Game 14 winner vs. Game 15 winner
District Championship on March 11
Remaining Winners, 7 pm

Division III – Salem District
Sectional Semifinal on February 28
Game 1: #13 Crestview at #2 St. Thomas Aquinas
Game 2: #7 Tuslaw at #6 United
Game 3: #11 East Palestine at #1 South Range
Game 4: Waterloo at #3 Akron Manchester
Game 5: Columbiana at #4 Canton Central Catholic
Sectional Final on March 3
Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Fairless
Game 7: Game 2 winner at #3 Springfield
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Campbell Memorial
Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
District Semifinal
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
District Championship on March 10
Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.
Last year’s Champion: St. Thomas Aquinas 54 Tuslaw 49
The champion advances to play the Wooster champion in the Regional Semifinal

Division III – Warren District
Sectional Semifinal on February 28
Game 1: #11 Cardinal at #1 LaBrae
Game 2: #8 Berkshire at #7 Rootstown
Game 3: #10 Liberty at #2 Garrettsville Garfield
Game 4: #5 Champion at #4 Newton Falls
Sectional Final on March 3
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. #12 Mineral Ridge
Game 6: Game 2 winner at #6 Pymatuning Valley
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. #9 Brookfield
Game 8: Game 4 winner at #3 Grand Valley
District Semifinal
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 pm on March 6
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 pm on March 7
District Championship on March 10
Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.
Last year’s Champion: Newton Falls 49 Garrettsville Garfield 45
The champion advances to play the Garfield Heights champion in the Regional Semifinal

Division IV – Struthers District
Sectional Semifinal on February 28
Game 1: #12 Leetonia at #7 Valley Christian
Game 2: #10 Jackson-Milton at #8 Southern
Game 3: #11 East Canton at #3 Wellsville
Game 4: #6 Lowellville at #5 Sebring
Game 5: #13 Mathews at #9 Heritage Christian
Game 6: #11 Heartland Christian at #1 McDonald
Sectional Final on March 3
Game 7: Game 1 winner at #2 Western Reserve
Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 9: Game 4 winner at #4 Lisbon
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
District Semifinal
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 pm on March 6
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 pm on March 7
District Championship on March 10
Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.
Last year’s Champion: McDonald 67 Wellsville 48
The champion advances to play the Orwell champion in the Regional Semifinal

Division IV – Orwell District
Sectional Semifinal on February 28
Game 1: #9 Southington at #8 St. John
Game 2: #7 Badger at #6 Windham
Game 3: #12 Fairport Harding at #1 Bristol
Game 4: #10 Lordstown at #5 Richmond Heights
Game 5: #11 Newbury at #3 Warren JFK
Sectional Final on March 4
Game 6: Game 1 winner at #2 Cornerstone Christian
Game 7: Game 2 winner at #4 Maplewood
Game 8: #12 Bloomfield at Game 3 winner
Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
District Semifinal
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 7 pm on March 6
Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 pm on March 7
District Championship on March 10
Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.
Last year’s Champion: Cornerstone Christian 68 Bristol 50
The champion advances to play the Struthers champion in the Regional Semifinal

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “2017 OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tourney Field

  1. Hi there,I log on to your blog named “2017 OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tourney Field | WKBN.com” on a regular basis.Your writing style is witty, keep it up! And you can look our website about proxy free list.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s