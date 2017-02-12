2017 OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tourney Field

2017 OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tournament Field

Division I – Alliance District

Sectional Semifinal on March 1

Game 1: #8 Akron East at #7 Youngstown East

Game 2: #11 Roosevelt at #4 Harding

Game 3: #9 Akron Springfield at #7 Howland

Sectional Final on March 4

Game 4: Game 1 winner at Ellet

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. #10 Fitch

Game 6: #5 Louisville at #3 Boardman

Game 7: Game 3 winner at #2 Lake

District Semifinal

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 pm on March 8

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 7 pm on March 9

District Championship on March 11

Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.

Last year’s Champion: Harding 48 Lake 42

The champion advances to play the Solon champion in the Regional Semifinal

Division II – Boardman District

Sectional Semifinal on February 28

Game 1: #10 West Branch at #8 Hubbard

Game 2: #7 Lakeview at #6 Salem

Game 3: #12 Southeast at #2 Ursuline

Game 4: #9 Niles at #4 Canfield

Sectional Final on March 3

Game 5: Game 1 winner at #1 Poland

Game 6: Game 2 winner at #3 Struthers

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. #11 Cardinal Mooney

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. #5 Girard

District Semifinal

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 pm on March 8

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 pm on March 9

District Championship on March 11

Remaining Winners, 4 p.m.

Last year’s Champion: Ursuline 73 Poland 61

The champion advances to play the Stow champion in the Regional Semifinal

Division II – East District

First Round on February 24

Game 1: #17 Claymont at #1 Steubenville

Game 2: #15 Philo at #4 John Glenn

Game 3: #18 West Holmes at #2 Meadowbrook

Sectional Semifinal on February 28

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. #14 St. Clairsville

Game 5: #9 Carrollton at #8 Buckeye Local

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. #13 Maysville

Game 7: #10 Cambridge at #7 Minerva

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. #16 East Liverpool

Game 9: #12 Indian Creek at #5 Morgan

Game 10: #19 River View at #3 New Philadelphia

Game 11: #11 Beaver Local at #6 Indian Valley

Sectional Championship on March 4

Game 12: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Game 13: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner

Game 14: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner

Game 15: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner

District Semifinal on March 8

Game 16: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner

Game 17: Game 14 winner vs. Game 15 winner

District Championship on March 11

Remaining Winners, 7 pm

Division III – Salem District

Sectional Semifinal on February 28

Game 1: #13 Crestview at #2 St. Thomas Aquinas

Game 2: #7 Tuslaw at #6 United

Game 3: #11 East Palestine at #1 South Range

Game 4: Waterloo at #3 Akron Manchester

Game 5: Columbiana at #4 Canton Central Catholic

Sectional Final on March 3

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Fairless

Game 7: Game 2 winner at #3 Springfield

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Campbell Memorial

Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

District Semifinal

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

District Championship on March 10

Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.

Last year’s Champion: St. Thomas Aquinas 54 Tuslaw 49

The champion advances to play the Wooster champion in the Regional Semifinal

Division III – Warren District

Sectional Semifinal on February 28

Game 1: #11 Cardinal at #1 LaBrae

Game 2: #8 Berkshire at #7 Rootstown

Game 3: #10 Liberty at #2 Garrettsville Garfield

Game 4: #5 Champion at #4 Newton Falls

Sectional Final on March 3

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. #12 Mineral Ridge

Game 6: Game 2 winner at #6 Pymatuning Valley

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. #9 Brookfield

Game 8: Game 4 winner at #3 Grand Valley

District Semifinal

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 pm on March 6

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 pm on March 7

District Championship on March 10

Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.

Last year’s Champion: Newton Falls 49 Garrettsville Garfield 45

The champion advances to play the Garfield Heights champion in the Regional Semifinal

Division IV – Struthers District

Sectional Semifinal on February 28

Game 1: #12 Leetonia at #7 Valley Christian

Game 2: #10 Jackson-Milton at #8 Southern

Game 3: #11 East Canton at #3 Wellsville

Game 4: #6 Lowellville at #5 Sebring

Game 5: #13 Mathews at #9 Heritage Christian

Game 6: #11 Heartland Christian at #1 McDonald

Sectional Final on March 3

Game 7: Game 1 winner at #2 Western Reserve

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 9: Game 4 winner at #4 Lisbon

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

District Semifinal

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 pm on March 6

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 pm on March 7

District Championship on March 10

Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.

Last year’s Champion: McDonald 67 Wellsville 48

The champion advances to play the Orwell champion in the Regional Semifinal

Division IV – Orwell District

Sectional Semifinal on February 28

Game 1: #9 Southington at #8 St. John

Game 2: #7 Badger at #6 Windham

Game 3: #12 Fairport Harding at #1 Bristol

Game 4: #10 Lordstown at #5 Richmond Heights

Game 5: #11 Newbury at #3 Warren JFK

Sectional Final on March 4

Game 6: Game 1 winner at #2 Cornerstone Christian

Game 7: Game 2 winner at #4 Maplewood

Game 8: #12 Bloomfield at Game 3 winner

Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

District Semifinal

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 7 pm on March 6

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 pm on March 7

District Championship on March 10

Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.

Last year’s Champion: Cornerstone Christian 68 Bristol 50

The champion advances to play the Struthers champion in the Regional Semifinal