Cavs’ All-Star Love sidelined with left knee injury

Love experienced soreness following Saturday's win over Denver

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) smiles as he is helped up off the floor by teammates Kyrie Irving (2), J.R. Smith (5) and Tristan Thompson, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns Monday, Dec. 28, 2015, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) smiles as he is helped up off the floor by teammates Kyrie Irving (2), J.R. Smith (5) and Tristan Thompson, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns Monday, Dec. 28, 2015, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love will miss at least one game with a left knee injury.

Love experienced soreness following Saturday’s win over Denver. He underwent an MRI on Sunday and the Cavs said he will miss Tuesday’s game at Minnesota. Love had 16 points and nine rebounds as the Cavaliers defeated the Nuggets 125-109.

Love will undergo further treatment and evaluation in the next few days. After visiting the Timberwolves – Love’s former team – the Cavs will host Indiana on Wednesday night in the final game before the All-Star break.

Love, who recently missed games with back spasms, received his Eastern Conference All-Star jersey before Saturday’s game. It’s not yet known if his knee injury will prevent him from playing in the game in New Orleans on Feb. 19.

He’s averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds in his third season with the NBA champions.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s