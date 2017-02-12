Coroner to complete autopsy that could confirm another flu-related death

The coroner still needs to finish the autopsy to determine the exact cause of death

By Published: Updated:
Police investigation generic

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A 7-year-old boy from East Liverpool has reportedly died from what appears to be a flu-related illness.

The Columbiana County Coroner’s office confirmed the above information, saying the boy passed away on Saturday.

An official autopsy is expected to be completed on Monday, along with the coroner’s preliminary report.

The East Liverpool City School District released the following statement on its website:

The East Liverpool City Schools (all buildings) will operate on a TWO-HOUR DELAY on Monday, February 13.  Counselors and other support professionals will be available during the delay at North Elementary, starting at 8:00 a.m.  All are welcome to stop by to talk and support one another as we face the tragic loss of one of our Potter family.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s