Elaine L. (Bereis) Hacker Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Elaine L. Hacker, 74, who died Sunday evening, February 12, 2017 at Hospice House in Poland.

She was born February 2, 1943 in Youngstown, a daughter of Louis and Mayme Sandusky Bereis and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Hacker, a 1961 graduate of Hubbard High School was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She was a bank teller for many years at the former Dollar Bank and National City Bank before retiring in 2002 from PNC Bank.

Elaine enjoyed sewing and baking.

She leaves her husband, John Hacker, whom she married May 20, 1967; a son, Mike (Erin) Hacker of Hubbard; a daughter, Denise Hacker of Hubbard; a sister, Rita (Richard) Suder of Texas and two grandchildren, Andy and Aidan Hacker.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Elaine’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Hospice of the Valley for the wonderful care she received.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 5190 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Elaine’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to view this obituary and send condolences to the family.



