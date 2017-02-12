Mary H. Smith Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Mary H. Smith passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Vista Care at the Ridge.

Mary was born on May 7, 1917 in Warren.

Mary retired from General Electric.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband. Elmer Smith; one sister and one brother.

Private services will be held at Meadow Brook Memorial Park.

Private services will be held at Meadow Brook Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.



