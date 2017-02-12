Robert L. Bowser Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Robert L. Bowser, age 93, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at his home.

Robert was born on September 1, 1923 in Guard, Maryland to Earl and Naomi (Savage) Bowser.

He proudly served our country during WWII in the Navy as a Seabee. Following his service he spent his career as a skilled millwright for Copperweld Steel.

On September 5, 1947 he united in marriage to the former, Elva Grossman whom preceded him in death on May 15, 2010.

Bob was known for being a man with a good heart and helping people. He was a member of the Bristolville United Methodist Church and was also a Trustee. He spent years delivering food and meals for BAMA food ministry.

Bob never sat idle. He was frequently found fishing, playing golf and tending to his gardens. He loved to play cards and enjoyed the challenge of Sudoku puzzles. He spent many mornings with his friends from the Senior Center in Farmington and his retiree buddies when he met them out for breakfast every week.

Visit with Bob’s family on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel; 164 N. High St. Cortland and on Thursday, February 16 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. where a funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Shirley Frantz officiating.

Burial with military honors will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park.

Bob loved his family unconditionally and they will miss his sense of humor and sharp wit. He is survived by his children, Karen (Richard) Vucco and Christine (Dennis) Berry; his daughter-in-law, LuAnn Bowser; his grandchildren, Krystal (Brody) Campbell, Richard “Ricky” Vucco, Douglas “Dougie” Bowser, Alecia (Noah) LaFon, Nathan (Christine) Berry, Jennifer (Matthew) Kitzmiller and Keith (Misty) Berry; 16 great-grandchildren; his sister, Arvada Gidycz; his brother, Jim Bowser and his faithful four-legged companion, Lucky Puppy.

Besides his wife, Bob was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Bowser; his great-granddaughters, Aleah and Libby Berry; his sister, Onalee Resh and his brothers, Ray, Ivan, Arnold and Carl Bowser.

Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Hospice of the Valley; 5190 Market St, Boardman, OH 44512.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 14 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.