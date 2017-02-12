Sandra Gaston Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Sandra M. Gaston, 60, of West Lincoln Way, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Sunday morning, February 12, at her home.

Sandy was born January 31, 1957 in Salem, a daughter of the late William J. and Marcella (Steitz) Welsh and had lived in Lisbon her entire life.

A 1975 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Sandy worked at the Wilfred J. Clunk VFW Post 4111 for 38 years and was the manager of the Canteen for 20 years.

She was also the past president of the VFW ladies auxiliary at both the district and state levels. Sandy was also a member of the Lisbon Eagles Aerie #2216.

She is survived by her husband, William H. “Bill” Gaston, whom she married November 3, 1979; her son, Perry Bailey of Lisbon; her sister, Bunny (Joseph) Ieropoli of Twinsburg; her brother, Thomas (Pam) Welsh of Lexington, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Alyson and Aaron and her nephews, Andy and Mark Ieropoli.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 16, 2017 at St. George Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Wassie officiating.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 15 at the funeral home.

Friends may also view Sandy’s memorial tribute page and send condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.



Order Flowers Here