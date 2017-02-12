Shepherd of the Valley shows off new Poland center

Shepherd of the Valley had an open house Sunday, showing off its new Poland community center.

The center is for skilled nursing and short term rehabilitation. A patient who may fall and get injured would come to this facility for a few weeks to get healthy.

The addition has 32 private rooms, along with a therapy room and pool.

Expansions to Medicare is a big help for patients who would use this facility.

“Anyone who comes for a skilled service is going to have medicare requirements,” said Rich Limongi, Shepherd of the Valley executive director. “That, I think, is something is a benefit for those people to offset their care.”

Shepherd Of The Valley said they hope to move patients in starting next month.

For more, check out its official website or call its corporate office at 330-530-4038.

