Storm Team 27: Cloudy, chance for showers

Scattered rain showers are likely to start the day. The rain will taper into late morning and early afternoon and only a chance for a rain shower will linger into the early part of the afternoon. The rain chances will increase into the early part of the evening and as temperatures start to drop the chance for rain will transition to snow. The chance for snow will continue into the overnight hours. 1-2″ in accumulation is possible in the snow belt. Less than an inch is expected elsewhere. There is the small risk for a snow shower early Monday, but otherwise expect clouds to clear and some sunshine into the afternoon.  The sunshine will continue Tuesday. Lake effect snow showers will be back Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast:

Today:   Scattered rain showers. Mix to snow in the evening (80%)
High:    45

Tonight:   Mostly cloudy. Rain turning to snow. (60%) 1-2″ possible. Highest amounts in snowbelt.
Low:    28

Monday:   Partly sunny.  Chance for snow showers early.  (20% AM)
High:   31

Tuesday:   Partly sunny.
High:   44    Low:   22

Wednesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance snow showers.  (40%)
High:   33    Low:   28

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance snow showers.  (30%)
High:   30    Low:  20

Friday:   Partly sunny.
High:   37    Low:   19

Saturday:   Partly sunny.
High:   52    Low:   28

Sunday:   Partly sunny.
High:   51    Low:   35

