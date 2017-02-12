Storm Team 27: Snow showers and breezy conditions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight expect scattered rain and snow showers for most of the area with breezy conditions. Lows will be in the mid 20s. Tonight we could see gusts up to 50 mph that lasts into tomorrow morning. Only a trace of snow to an inch in the snow belt is expected. An isolated amount of around 2” is possible in northern mercer county. The snow will taper off by morning and there will be some clearing in the clouds by afternoon. Highs in the low 30s. Tuesday expect plenty of sunshine with warmer conditions then the lake effect snow showers start again Wednesday and go into Thursday. For the end of the week the sun will be back and last for most of next weekend with highs in the low 50s.

Forecast:

Sunday night: Scattered rain and snow showers. Trace to 1’’. Iso 2’’ in Snowbelt. (60%)

Low: 26

Monday: Decreasing clouds. Chance for snow showers early. (20% AM)

High: 33

Monday night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 32 Low: 26

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)

High: 28 Low: 20

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 39 Low: 19

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 28

Sunday: Party sunny.

High: 53 Low: 35

