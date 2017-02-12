Waynesburg University football player found dead in dorm

The student-athlete was a standout defensive lineman; Police are still investigating the situation

By and Published: Updated:
Police are investigating after a standout defensive lineman from Ellwood City was found dead inside a dorm room at Waynesburg University early Sunday morning.

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a standout defensive lineman from Ellwood City was found dead inside a dorm room at Waynesburg University early Sunday morning.

The university — located an hour south of Pittsburgh — identified the student-athlete as Bradley Grinnen, according to the student paper the Yellow Jacket.

The Greene County coroner’s office said the person was pronounced dead shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Coroner Gregory Rohanna said the death posted no threat to the university or the Waynesburg area.

Rohanna said the investigation was turned over to city police, who said no information was available Sunday. University spokeswoman Heidi Szuminsky declined to release information, including whether the case involved a student.

The Yellow Jacket announced an 8 p.m. vigil at Robert’s Chapel and said counselors were available on campus.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s