Waynesburg University football player found dead in dorm

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a standout defensive lineman from Ellwood City was found dead inside a dorm room at Waynesburg University early Sunday morning.

The university — located an hour south of Pittsburgh — identified the student-athlete as Bradley Grinnen, according to the student paper the Yellow Jacket.

The Greene County coroner’s office said the person was pronounced dead shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Coroner Gregory Rohanna said the death posted no threat to the university or the Waynesburg area.

Rohanna said the investigation was turned over to city police, who said no information was available Sunday. University spokeswoman Heidi Szuminsky declined to release information, including whether the case involved a student.

The Yellow Jacket announced an 8 p.m. vigil at Robert’s Chapel and said counselors were available on campus.

