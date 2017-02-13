Big 2nd half leads Poland past Jefferson

POLAND, OH (WKBN)-The Poland boys used big runs at the end of the first half, and to start the second half to pace the Bulldogs to a win over Jefferson Monday night 82-62.

It was a 9-2 Poland run that gave the Bulldogs the lead at the break 36-30 which they never gave up.

In the 3rd, they would use an 8-0 run to give themselves some breathing room heading down the stretch. Dan Kramer led the way for Poland with 32 while Braeden O’Shaughnessy had 21.

The win moves Poland to 14-4 overall and the Bulldogs have won their last 7.

They return to action Tuesday against Campbell.