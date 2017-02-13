Bill reintroduced to help military students who miss extracurriculars

The Students to Soldiers Support Act was inspired by a West Branch High School student who had to sit out a basketball game

By Published: Updated:
West Branch High School basketball girls.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, a local lawmaker introduced a bill to protect students who miss extracurricular activities due to military service, but it didn’t pass.

Now Representative John Boccieri is reintroducing the Students to Soldiers Support Act.

It’s inspired by former West Branch High School student Courtney Papic. She had to sit out a basketball game because she missed a previous game for an Air Force Reserve development and flight training course.

Boccieri has made it his mission to protect students like Papic from being punished in their other activities.

“West Branch community and the school district came together. They sat down and spoke with the coach,” Boccieri said. “It was a big misunderstanding, but what came out of it was that we really need to have protections out there for our soldiers who are participating in these extracurricular activities.”

He said there is more support for the bill this time around.

Boccieri said the bill has bipartisan co-sponsorship and they’re working to get all veterans groups on board with it.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s