David H. Smith Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – There will be services held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for David H. Smith, age 84, of Vienna, who passed away Monday, February 13, 2017 at Northside Medical Center.

David was born August 9, 1932 in Point Marion, Pennsylvania, a son of Gwyn and Pauline O. Waters Smith.

He was a 1950 graduate of Niles McKinley High School, attended Youngstown College and was later drafted into military service.

After serving in the Army, he started working as a salesman for Western Reserve Lumber and for Alliance Wholesale. He then became the manager for the former Babcock Lumber in Hubbard where he worked for 28 years. Later in his life, he worked for NILCO as a building materials specialist.

David was a member of Hubbard Church of the Nazarene for over 50 years. He was also a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War.

David will be sadly missed by his wife, the former Virginia Watson, whom he married in 1952; his children, Tim (Doris) Smith of Vienna, Ohio, James Smith of Hartville, Ohio, Heidi (Jim) Elsey of Pulaski, Pennsylvania and Eric (Sherri) Smith of Livonia, Michigan; his grandchildren, Jillian (Matt) MacKenzie, Jared Smith, Abby (Bobby) Roetger, Emily Smith, Lydia Smith, J.D. Elsey, Gretchen Elsey, Rachel Smith and Justin Smith; his great-granddaughter, Audrey and former daughter-in-law, Kathleen Smith of Granville, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ivor G. Smith.

There will be calling hours on Saturday, February 18 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon followed by a service starting at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Michael Byus officiating. At the conclusion of the service at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, full military honors will be provided by Trumbull County American Legion Honor Guard.

David will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hubbard Church of the Nazarene 1815 Cherry Lane Dr. S.E. Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

