Darlene Kay Antoinette Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Darlene K. Antoinette, age 68, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2017 at Concord Care Center of Cortland, Ohio.

Darlene was born on February 20, 1948 in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania to George W. and Betty J. (Macerelli) Antoinette, whom preceded her in death.

Darlene is survived by her daughters, Charleen Buncic of Fairbanks, Alaska and Colleen (John) Rouzzo of Cortland, Ohio; her two grandsons, Anthony and Daniel Rouzzo; her stepgrandchildren, Jessica, Jerry (Samantha) and Joey Rouzzo; her siblings, George (Beth) Antoinette, Steven (Terry) Antoinette, Gary (Sandy) Antoinette and Gale Antoinette; many nieces and nephews and several amazing and supportive friends.

Darlene worked at General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio and upon retirement spent much of her time volunteering with the American Red Cross and local senior centers.

She was a member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was a very active part of their lives bringing much laughter and good memories. Darlene also had a huge heart for pets and had several of her own throughout her life. She enjoyed supporting animal charities and always dreamed of having a big farm where she could save all the stray animals. Later in her life she would enjoy spending time at the local dog park. Darlene enjoyed spending time on the beaches in North Carolina with her grandsons but had a special place in her heart for Alaska. She made several trips to the Great White North and was sure to let every stranger she met know that she had a daughter living in Alaska.

Darlene fiercely loved her family, friends, and pets. She was an incredible woman who was also extremely silly and brought laughter to everyone around her. She will be deeply missed and those left behind will forever cherish her smile and beauty, her laughter, goofiness, and charismatic personality.

A memorial service for Darlene will be held on Friday, February 17, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel; 164 N. High Street, Cortland.

Memorial donations in Darlene’s name made be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County; 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

