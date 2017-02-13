Edward L. Faller Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Edward L. Faller, 60, passed away Monday, February 13, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born April 17, 1956 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a son of Howard and Erma (Shardy) Faller.

A veteran of the United States Army, Ed was a driver for the Amish.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, the former Janice Caruso, whom he married July 10, 2004; his mother, Erma Faller of Cortland; sons, Christopher of Arizona and Lee and Jay both at home; two sisters, Judy of Boardman and Lisa of Cortland; 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Ed is preceded in death by his father and one brother.

There will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

