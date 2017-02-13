Elsie J. (Dezman) Furin Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Elsie J. Furin, 92, of Girard, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Elsie was born September 20, 1924 in Girard, Ohio, the daughter of Anton and Francis (Sivic) Dezman.

Elsie worked in payroll at McDonald Steel and Youngstown Municipal Railway but for most of Elsie’s life she was a devoted wife and mother.

She was a member St. Rose Church as well as SNPJ, CFU and the Girard Senior Citizens.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Daniel Furin of Morristown, Tennessee and Michael (Tracie) Furin of LaPort, Texas and her grandchildren, Richard Adam (Kristen) Furin and Angela Michelle (Andrew) Elam.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Adam Jospeh Furin, whom she married June 2, 1951 and died March 11, 2011; her three sisters and her two brothers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 18, 1:00 p.m., at St. Rose Church in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Elsie will be laid to rest at Greenhaven Memorial Park,next to her husband.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any condolences to the family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 15 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.