FBI: Man suspected of robbing East Liverpool bank robbed one in Pa.

CHIPPEWA TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Authorities believe the same person who robbed an East Liverpool bank last Friday also robbed one in Beaver Falls today.

The Citizens Bank on Constitution Boulevard in Beaver Falls was robbed Monday. On Friday, the Farmers National Bank on Bradshaw Avenue in East Liverpool was also robbed.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Chippewa Township Police Department are asking the public for help in identifying the man responsible.

He is described as a white man, approximately 6’0″ to 6’2″ tall, weighing about 190 to 200 pounds. The man has dark hair and a mustache or goatee.

At the time of both robberies, he wore a dark gray hoodie with a black zip-up shirt underneath.

Anyone with information should call the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at 412-432-4000. The office is open 24 hours a day and tipsters may remain anonymous.

