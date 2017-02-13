Highway Patrol: Raid of Warren bar uncovers illegal gambling

The Ohio Investigative Unit raided Kracker Jacks on Youngstown Road SE after complaints of illegal gambling

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men from Warren are facing criminal charges after a raid of a Warren bar. 

The Ohio Investigative Unit raided Kracker Jacks on Youngstown Road SE after complaints of illegal gambling.

Administrative charges were issued against the liquor permit for four counts each of acquire, possess, control or operate a gambling device; electronic video gambling device; game of chance for profit or scheme of chance; operating a gambling house; and recklessly permitting public gaming.

In addition, giving away alcohol as a prize and illegal raffle violations were issued. 

During the search, 60-year-old Don Flaminio, of Warren, was charged with five counts gambling, operating a Gambling House and possession of criminal tools.

Daniel Goddard, 42, of Warren, received summonses for two counts of gambling.  

Flaminio and Goddard will appear in the Warren Municipal Court on February 22.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said administrative charges will be presented to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission at a later date. Possible administrative penalties include fines, suspensions or revocation of the liquor permit. 

