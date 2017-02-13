Jerry Sandusky’s son charged with sexually assaulting child

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WKBN/WTAJ) – One of Jerry Sandusky’s children has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, is charged with statutory sexual assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; photographing, video graphing, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts; and unlawful contact with a minor.

His father, Jerry Sandusky, was convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys and is serving a decades-long prison sentence. Jerry Sandusky, a former assistant football coach at Penn State University, has maintained his innocence, acknowledging he showered with boys but saying he didn’t abuse them.

A criminal complaint says Jeffrey Sandusky sent inappropriate text messages to two young victims. Police said Jeffrey Sandusky was also accused of peeking through the bathroom door while one of the victims was showering.

He was scheduled to appear in court Monday for an arraignment.