Jerry Sandusky’s son charged with sexually assaulting child

A criminal complaint says Jeffrey Sandusky sent inappropriate text messages to two young victims

WKBN and WTAJ Published: Updated:
Former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse for an appeals hearing about whether he was improperly convicted four years ago, in Bellefonte, Pa. Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse for an appeals hearing about whether he was improperly convicted four years ago, in Bellefonte, Pa. Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WKBN/WTAJ) – One of Jerry Sandusky’s children has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, is charged with statutory sexual assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; photographing, video graphing, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts; and unlawful contact with a minor.

His father, Jerry Sandusky, was convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys and is serving a decades-long prison sentence. Jerry Sandusky, a former assistant football coach at Penn State University, has maintained his innocence, acknowledging he showered with boys but saying he didn’t abuse them.

A criminal complaint says Jeffrey Sandusky sent inappropriate text messages to two young victims. Police said Jeffrey Sandusky was also accused of peeking through the bathroom door while one of the victims was showering.

He was scheduled to appear in court Monday for an arraignment.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s