John H. Stefano Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – John H. Stefano, 95, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at St. Joseph Health Center.

He was born April 17, 1921, in Forli, Italy, the son of the late Ortenzo and Rosetta Stefano.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

John served our Country in the U.S. Army Air Corp in WW-II in the European Theater.

He retired in 1983 from Van Huffel as a roll operator after 42 years.

John was member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church).

He enjoyed doing yard work, gardening, fixing things and watching western shows in the afternoon.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Stefano who he married May 10, 1947; two sons, Robert of Warren and Richard (Donna) of Solon; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Portschy and Natalie (Jed) Davis; five great-grandchildren, Leah, Ben, Grace Joey and Riley and a sister, Josephine Ferrante of Highland Hts.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Daniel Stefano.

Family and friends may call Thursday, February 16 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, February 17 from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 17 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church) with Fr. Craig McHenry officiating.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Warren.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to view this obituary, sign the guestbook, and send condolences to the Stefano family.

