Jury selection begins for 2015 Youngstown drive-by shooting

Jason Heard is one of three men accused of killing Thomas Owens in 2015

Jason Heard arrested.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jury selection is underway in a Youngstown murder trial.

Jason Heard is one of three men accused of killing Thomas Owens in 2015. He is charged with aggravated murder and attempted murder.

Earlier this month, Leonard Savage was sentenced to 25 years to life in connection to the shooting. Savage was found guilty of one count of complicity to aggravated murder, three counts of complicity to attempted murder and three counts of complicity to felonious assault.

Police say the suspects pulled up alongside a car carrying Owens and others on West Myrtle Avenue and started shooting. Owens was the only one hit.

Also charged is Jawonn Hymes, who is awaiting a trial scheduled to begin next month.

