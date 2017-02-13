KC claims Region crown with win over Farrell

HERMITAGE, PA (WKBN)-The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team are Region 1 champs after topping rival Farrell Monday night 64-37.

The Steelers had a chance to share the Region title coming into the game if the Steelers grabbed a win.

The KC defense came out strong early on, holding Farrell to just 7 points in the first quarter to take a 17-7 lead and never looked back.

Four Golden Eagles scored in double-figures led by KK Shannonhouse with 18 while Gillian Fisher had 14 off the bench. Sophia Berardi was also in double-digits with 12 while Neely Whitehead added 10.

No Steeler scored over ten but Kiara Wade led Farrell with 9 while Matyra Evans had 8.

KC improves their record 21-1 while Farrell falls to 18-3.