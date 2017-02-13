Mayor: Girard receiving interest in vacant buildings

In the past year, the city of Girard has lost several businesses.

Citizens Bank closed last year, along with the IGA grocery store.  And earlier this year, the Fire Grill Restaurant closed its doors.

Mayor Jim Melfi said today that he is receiving interest in all three buildings.

“Things are unfortunately changing that can be expected in the business world as it comes to banking and family businesses,” he said. “But it is encouraging to see a lot of interest in those establishments and properties.”

Melfi would not say who is interested in the properties.

He did tell us that it is not a bank looking at the Citizens Bank building.

