McDonald Boys move to top of AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points at right:

DIVISION I

1. Cin. Moeller (24) 21-0 258

2. Massillon Jackson (1) 17-1 216

3. Wooster (1) 19-0 183

4. Pickerington Cent. 19-2 160

5. Newark 20-1 158

6. Tol. St. John’s 17-2 112

7. Upper Arlington 18-2 90

8. N. Can. Hoover 15-3 78

9. Lorain 15-3 53

10. Springfield 18-2 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 24. Tol. St. Francis 16. Cle. St. Ignatius 12.

DIVISION II

1. Upper Sandusky (19) 20-0 239

2. Trotwood-Madison (5) 18-2 208

3. Cols. South (1) 20-1 170

4. Day. Dunbar 19-3 146

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 18-2 137

6. McArthur Vinton County 19-1 118

7. Cin. Wyoming 20-1 101

8. Kettering Alter 17-3 54

9. Lancaster Fairfield Union 18-2 41

10. Wauseon (1) 18-1 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. SVSM 35. Wapakoneta 28. Parma Hts. Holy Name 15. Cin. Hughes 14.

DIVISION III

1. Labrae (16) 19-0 228

2. Versailles (1) 19-1 201

3. Cin. Summit Country Day (6) 19-0 191

4. Proctorville Fairland (1) 19-1 159

5. Oak Hill 20-1 135

6. Haviland Wayne Trace 18-2 102

7. South Range (1) 19-0 97

8. Berlin Hiland 17-3 64

9. Cle. VASJ 13-5 61

10. Tipp City Bethel 18-3 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Martins Ferry 18. Brookville 18. Findlay Liberty-Benton 13. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 12.

DIVISION IV

1. McDonald (15) 19-1 220

2. Mansfield St. Peter’s (4) 19-2 186

3. Defiance Ayersville (2) 18-1 166

4. S. Charleston SE (1) 19-1 163

5. Bristol (1) 18-1 142

6. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 17-3 103

7. Cornerstone Christian (2) 15-4 91

8. Grove City Christian 18-3 70

9. W. Unity Hilltop 18-1 40

10. Waterford 14-4 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ft. Loramie 30. Portsmouth Clay 22. Russia 18. Sidney Fairlawn 17. Holgate 15. Old Fort 13.

