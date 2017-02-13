McDonald Boys move to top of AP poll

LaBrae, South Range, and Bristol, are also ranked in the top ten in this week's poll

By Published: Updated:
McDonald freshman Zach Rasile connected on 8 three pointers, and scored a game high 24 points in the Blue Devils 94-67 victory over Jackson Milton Tuesday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points at right:

DIVISION I
1. Cin. Moeller (24) 21-0 258
2. Massillon Jackson (1) 17-1 216
3. Wooster (1) 19-0 183
4. Pickerington Cent. 19-2 160
5. Newark 20-1 158
6. Tol. St. John’s 17-2 112
7. Upper Arlington 18-2 90
8. N. Can. Hoover 15-3 78
9. Lorain 15-3 53
10. Springfield 18-2 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 24. Tol. St. Francis 16. Cle. St. Ignatius 12.

DIVISION II
1. Upper Sandusky (19) 20-0 239
2. Trotwood-Madison (5) 18-2 208
3. Cols. South (1) 20-1 170
4. Day. Dunbar 19-3 146
5. Ottawa-Glandorf 18-2 137
6. McArthur Vinton County 19-1 118
7. Cin. Wyoming 20-1 101
8. Kettering Alter 17-3 54
9. Lancaster Fairfield Union 18-2 41
10. Wauseon (1) 18-1 40
Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. SVSM 35. Wapakoneta 28. Parma Hts. Holy Name 15. Cin. Hughes 14.

DIVISION III
1. Labrae (16) 19-0 228
2. Versailles (1) 19-1 201
3. Cin. Summit Country Day (6) 19-0 191
4. Proctorville Fairland (1) 19-1 159
5. Oak Hill 20-1 135
6. Haviland Wayne Trace 18-2 102
7. South Range (1) 19-0 97
8. Berlin Hiland 17-3 64
9. Cle. VASJ 13-5 61
10. Tipp City Bethel 18-3 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Martins Ferry 18. Brookville 18. Findlay Liberty-Benton 13. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 12.

DIVISION IV
1. McDonald (15) 19-1 220
2. Mansfield St. Peter’s (4) 19-2 186
3. Defiance Ayersville (2) 18-1 166
4. S. Charleston SE (1) 19-1 163
5. Bristol (1) 18-1 142
6. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 17-3 103
7. Cornerstone Christian (2) 15-4 91
8. Grove City Christian 18-3 70
9. W. Unity Hilltop 18-1 40
10. Waterford 14-4 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Ft. Loramie 30. Portsmouth Clay 22. Russia 18. Sidney Fairlawn 17. Holgate 15. Old Fort 13.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s