Photos: Heavy winds damage New Castle gas station

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Heavy winds Sunday night blew off the canopy at Sunoco gas station in New Castle.
The gas station was closed Monday, and the area was taped off on E. Washington Street.
It is unknown at this time when repairs will be made.
New Castle gas station damaged by storm
New Castle gas station damaged by storm x
Latest Galleries
-
New Castle gas station damaged by storm
-
New Castle gas station damaged by storm
-
New Bethel Baptist Church Fellowship Dinner
-
New Bethel Baptist Church Fellowship Dinner
-
Battle of the Blue Devils
-
Chicago Auto Show 2017
-
New Toyota TRD Sports Editions
-
Dodge Durango SRT
-
Chevy Redline Series
-
Ghost signs around the Valley
.