NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls Junior Izzy Kline was named Player of the Game for her play in the Tigers’ thrilling 55-48 overtime win over Ursuline in the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on February 13th.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Kline notched a double-double, finishing the night with 24 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

She helped the Tigers conclude the regular season with a record of 18-4 overall on the campaign