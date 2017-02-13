Popular polka hang-out in Girard up for sale

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi said there's already a buyer interested in Kuzman's

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The future of a popular place to dance the polka in Girard seems to have been decided.

A sign outside Kuzman’s reads “for sale,” but Mayor Jim Melfi told WKBN that there’s already a buyer interested.

Kuzman’s owner, Helen, passed away last month, leaving the business to her family who closed it for a few weeks while they decided what to do.

Melfi said the buyer plans on operating the bar as the same type of establishment.

“It’s very early in the purchasing stage, of course. There’s other things that have to happen to unfold, but we’re very encouraged by what we hear at Kuzman’s,” he said.

Melfi says it’s too early to know if the name of the establishment will change.

