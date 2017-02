WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Classes at Warren Harding High School are canceled for Tuesday.

Superintendent Steve Chiaro said there is a school shooting threat for Tuesday going around on Facebook.

Warren police have been called in to help, but the school is closed tomorrow because they won’t have enough time to investigate before then.

The high school teachers still have to report.

Harding is the only school closed. All the other schools in Warren will be open tomorrow.