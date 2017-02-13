Second Harvest Food Bank distributes record amount of food

Executive Director Mike Iberis is thankful for the support of the surrounding communities

Second Harvest Food Bank sign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley reports that 10.5 million pounds of food was distributed in 2016, a record amount for the organization.

“We thank the many financial and food donors, volunteers, foundations, corporations, schools and organizations that were instrumental in helping us distribute more than 40,000 pounds of food each day from our warehouse,” said Executive Director Mike Iberis.

Iberis is thankful for the support of the community, noting it is vital to the work of the Food Bank.

Because of this, the Food Bank was able to open a school pantry and a senior program to help bring food to those in need in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

