Storm Team 27: Partly sunny, breezy, cold

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Partly sunny and breezy this afternoon. Afternoon highs will stay in the lower 30s. Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures will return on Tuesday. The break from the snow won’t last long, with lake effect snow chances on Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny and breezy.

High: 33

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy.

High: 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 32 Low: 26

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)

High: 28 Low: 20

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 39 Low: 19

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 28

Sunday: Party sunny.

High: 53 Low: 35

Monday: Party sunny.

High: 60 Low: 34

