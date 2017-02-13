Storm Team 27: Partly sunny, breezy, cold

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Partly sunny and breezy this afternoon. Afternoon highs will stay in the lower 30s. Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures will return on Tuesday. The break from the snow won’t last long, with lake effect snow chances on Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast:

Today:  Partly sunny and breezy.
High:   33

Tonight:   Partly cloudy.
Low:    25

Tuesday:   Mostly sunny and breezy.
High:   45

Wednesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance snow showers.  (40%)
High:   32    Low:   26

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance snow showers.  (30%)
High:   28    Low:  20

Friday:   Partly sunny.
High:   39    Low:   19

Saturday:   Partly sunny.
High:   50    Low:   28

Sunday:   Party sunny.
High:   53    Low:   35

Monday:   Party sunny.
High:   60    Low:   34

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s