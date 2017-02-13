Storm Team 27: Quiet weather overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Quiet weather into Tuesday morning with temperatures dipping into the middle 20’s. Look for nice weather Tuesday with partly or mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40’s. The next storm system will sweep through Tuesday night with rain mixing back to snow showers. Any snow accumulation is expected to be light. Cooler and blustery with snow showers through Thursday morning. Better weather on the way late week into the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 26

Tuesday: Partly or Mostly sunny.

High: 47

Tuesday night: Chance rain showers early, then a chance for snow showers. Light accumulation possible. (60%)

Low: 27

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers early. (60%)

High: 27 Low: 20

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 42 Low: 18

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 53 Low: 33

Sunday: Party sunny.

High: 55 Low: 38

Monday: Party sunny.

High: 55 Low: 36

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 59 Low: 40

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

