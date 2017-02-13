Storm Team 27: Quiet weather overnight

Paul Wetzl, WKBN weather By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Quiet weather into Tuesday morning with temperatures dipping into the middle 20’s.  Look for nice weather Tuesday with partly or mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40’s.  The next storm system will sweep through Tuesday night with rain mixing back to snow showers.  Any snow accumulation is expected to be light.  Cooler and blustery with snow showers through Thursday morning.  Better weather on the way late week into the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 26

Tuesday: Partly or Mostly sunny.
High: 47

Tuesday night: Chance rain showers early, then a chance for snow showers. Light accumulation possible. (60%)
Low: 27

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers early. (60%)
High: 27 Low: 20

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 18

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 33

Sunday: Party sunny.
High: 55 Low: 38

Monday: Party sunny.
High: 55 Low: 36

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 59 Low: 40

