Thomas L. McNeal Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Thomas L. McNeal, 72, passed away peacefully with his family at his side at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born October 25, 1944 in Lisbon, a son of the late William E. and Nellie (Lipscomb) McNeal.

Tom drove a cement mixer for D.W. Dickey and Son for more than 30 years, retiring in 2007.

He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War during which he was awarded a Purple Heart. He was also a member of the 11th Armored Calvary Veterans of Vietnam and Cambodia.

He enjoyed traveling, collecting model trains, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and most of all spending time with his family and attending his grandson’s sports.

He also attended the First United Methodist Church of Lisbon.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon (Kress) McNeal, whom he married April 30, 1966; his sons, Thomas McNeal, Jr. of Lisbon and Shawn (Cyndee) McNeal of Columbus; his grandson, Ian; a sister, Florence Layton of Daytona Beach Shores, Florida and a brother, William McNeal of Lisbon.

Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Verna Kirkbride.

Calling hours will be available from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 17.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18 at the Weber Funeral Home with the Rev. Tina Gallaher officiating.

Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.



