WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Democratic Party voted Monday evening to have Chairman Mark Alberini represent them on the Board of Elections.

Alberini, challenged by precinct committeeman Randy Fabrizo, of Vienna, won the election by a 56 to 6 vote.

Alberini’s selection will now be forwarded to the Ohio Secretary of State, who is expected to give him the rubber stamp approval.

His term runs four years.