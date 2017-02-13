Trump cancels Mahoning Valley visit

Donald Trump made an appearance at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport
Trump spoke to voters at a rally in Vienna, Ohio on March 14.

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – President Donald Trump has canceled his visit to the Mahoning Valley, according to the 910th Airlift Wing’s public affairs office.

Over the weekend, Director of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport Dan Dickten said Trump was scheduled to make an appearance. The trip was going to be handled by the military airbase within the airport’s grounds.

Sources told WKBN that Trump was going to sign a bill regarding the Stream Protection Rule, designed by the Obama Administration and repealed by the Senate on Feb. 2.

WKBN is working to get more information on the cancelation. This story will be updated, and we’ll have a story on WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m. 

