HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A gathering in planned Monday night to honor the life of a woman shot and killed in Hermitage.

Friends and family of 18-year-old Olivia Gonzalez will gather at 5 p.m. at the Shenango Valley Dam in Sharpsville for a candlelight vigil.

Police say Dustin Nichols shot and killed Gonzalez inside their home in Hermitage last week. Police said Nichols admitted to using the drug acid before the attack.

Loved ones attending the vigil are asked to wear red and purple.