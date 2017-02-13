Youngstown schools taking closer look at attendance

Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip limited the school board's power.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Behavior, Attendance, and Grades (BAG) are all big issues for Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip. In an effort to keep tabs on all three, Mohip has started the BAG report.

Mohip is meeting with school officials on a weekly basis to check on students’ progress. A review is also done in five weeks to target students who may be struggling.

“We are looking at our attendance data, and in those five weeks we are tiering our students to say which students are struggling with attendance; let’s put an intervention in place and measure how that intervention went for the past five weeks,” Mohip said.

Mohip has also implemented new, thorough attendance taking policies this year. He says 92 percent of students have been showing up for class, which is close to the number reported in the district last year, but Mohip said those numbers may not be accurate because of poor attendance taking procedures.

